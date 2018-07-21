FLCL ALTERNATIVE English Dub Trailer For Adult Swim Released

A brand new English dubbed trailer for the Adult Swim premier of FLCL Alternative was released! Hit the jump to check out all the attitude!

The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha

falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!"

has been making sure that its viewers don't forget that there is still moreon the way. A brand new English dubbed trailer forhas been unveiled! Whilewas unveiled this April; the other sequel series,, was requested to be put on hiatus at the behest of. Now with the delay in place we can expect the release of the series for the beginning of September! Check out the new teaser trailer and synopsis below!Synopsis: "Excited to continue watching this aweson series that has been described as made by "young creators who will redefine the meaning of sequel"? Share your thoughts in the comments!premiers onon Septhmber 8th at 11:30 PM.