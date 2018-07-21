FLCL ALTERNATIVE English Dub Trailer For Adult Swim Released
Adult Swim has been making sure that its viewers don't forget that there is still more FLCL on the way. A brand new English dubbed trailer for FLCL Alternative has been unveiled! While FLCL Progressive was unveiled this April; the other sequel series, Alternative, was requested to be put on hiatus at the behest of TOHO. Now with the delay in place we can expect the release of the series for the beginning of September! Check out the new teaser trailer and synopsis below!
A brand new English dubbed trailer for the Adult Swim premier of FLCL Alternative was released! Hit the jump to check out all the attitude!
Synopsis: "The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!"
Excited to continue watching this aweson series that has been described as made by "young creators who will redefine the meaning of sequel"? Share your thoughts in the comments! FLCL Alternative premiers on Adult Swim on Septhmber 8th at 11:30 PM.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]