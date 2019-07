FLCL: PROGRESSIVE Announces October DVD Set Release Date

For some strange reason, it appears that FLCL: Progressive will only be released on home video as a DVD set and not blu-ray, angering anime collectors.

Thank you for waiting. FLCL: Progressive DVD available on October 1, 2019 featuring all 6 episodes plus 2 special features. pic.twitter.com/cJIo1V6Swe — FLCL USA Official (@FLCL_USA) July 11, 2019

Is a blu-ray set for FLCL: Progressive forthcoming or is the series only being released on DVD?A HD version of both FLCL: Progressive and Alternative have been available for streaming on Crunchyroll since May, which makes the situation all the more baffling. Will FLCL: Alternative also be released as just a DVD and then a box set containing both series will follow on blu-ray? If that's the case, why bother with indivual DVD releases at all?Regardless, the two special features will focus on the new creators of the show and on how the J-rock band The Pillows, first becam associated with the franchise.