FLCL: PROGRESSIVE Announces October DVD Set Release Date
Is a blu-ray set for FLCL: Progressive forthcoming or is the series only being released on DVD?
For some strange reason, it appears that FLCL: Progressive will only be released on home video as a DVD set and not blu-ray, angering anime collectors.
A HD version of both FLCL: Progressive and Alternative have been available for streaming on Crunchyroll since May, which makes the situation all the more baffling. Will FLCL: Alternative also be released as just a DVD and then a box set containing both series will follow on blu-ray? If that's the case, why bother with indivual DVD releases at all?
Regardless, the two special features will focus on the new creators of the show and on how the J-rock band The Pillows, first becam associated with the franchise.
