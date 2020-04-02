FLCL: PROGRESSIVE & FLCL: ALTERNATIVE Available For The First Time On Blu-Ray!
FLCL: Progressive and FLCL: Alternative, the popular anime series from Adult Swim, is now available for the first time ever as a Blu-ray combo pack from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment! The combo pack includes all 12 episodes from FLCL: Progressive and FLCL: Alternative and is based upon the original anime series written by Yōji Enokido and directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki. The Blu-ray combo packs are available at retailers for $44.98 USD. They are also available on DVD for $19.99 USD.
Our friends over at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment were kind enough to send over a surprise that landed on our doorstep! A limited number of Haruko Funko POP!s, pictured below, were sent out to celebrate the monumental release of the cult anime series! The Popified version of Haruko is most excellent!
FLCL: Progressive is the sequel to 2001's original FLCL. It tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi and her classmate, Ide, as the war between Mecial Mechanica and Fraternity continues. Now in the form of their teacher, Haruko Haruhara returns alongside another otherworldy being, Jinyu, a gorgeous Chrysler Bel Aire and her yellow Vespa to unleash their hidden potential.
FLCL: Alternative is the third and inal season fo the series. It focuses on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana and her friends, Mossan, Hijiri and Pets. Living a seemingly normal life, the group's lives are flipped upsided own when Mecha falls from the sky and arrives with the guitar-wielding Haruko Haruhara. Once again determined to take out Medical Mechanica, Haruko works to awaken Kana's N.O. channel before the relentless iron takes over the world.
You can pick up the FLCL: Progressive and FLCL: Alternative Blu-ray Combo Pack at Amazon.com!
