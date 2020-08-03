FlyingDog's WORDS BUBBLE UP LIKE SODA POP Anime Film Releases New Trailer

A new trailer for Signal.MD and Sublimation's Cider no you ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru (Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop), a celebration of Japanese record company FlyingDog's 10th anniversary has been released.

The upcoming anime film, Cider no you ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru (which translates to Words Are Boiling Up Like Cider but has been romanized to Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop) has released a new trailer. The new footage features the film's theme song from J-rock band never young beach, which shares the same name as the film. The trailer also features a snippet of the song YAMAZAKURA from Taeko Onuki.



The anime film is part of the 10th Anniversary celebration for FlyingDog's (stylized as flying DOG), a record label that specializes in the production of anime music. The company has produced music for a number of well-known anime such as Accel World, Carole & Tuesday, Samurai Champloo and more.



Kyohei Ishiguro is directing the film from a script written by Dai Satou. Kensuke Ushio is providing the score for the music-focused pic. The film is a coming-of-age story about a boy who finds it difficult to communicate in person and relies on text messaging and a girl who wears a mask to hide her braces. The two end up bonding over their shared love of music.



The film opens in theaters in Japan on May 15.





