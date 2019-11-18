FRAGTIME Anime Film Releases Its First 5-Minutes Online

The anime film based on Sato's Fragtime manga was screened at Anime NYC this past weekend, where it was also announced that Sentai Filmworks has secured the North American license for the film.

The Fragtime anime film is set to open in Japan on November 22 but attendees at this year's Anime NYC convention were treated to an early screening this past weekend. Sentai Filmworks also announced that they've secured the North American license for the film so odds are that it will hit blu-ray some time in 2020.







Tear Studio (Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!?) handled the adaptation of the short, yuri film, which Sato wrapped in 2014 at 2 volumes. The manga centers on a young girl who has the ability to stop time for apprximately 3 minutes each day but when she uses her ability to try to peek up the skirt of her classmate, she discovers that her abilities don't work on this particular individual.



Seven Seas Entertainment will be releasing both volumes as a single omnibus in April 2020.

