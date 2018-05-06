French TV Program Focusing On Japanese Artists Profiles Yoshitoshi ABe, Creator Of SERIAL EXPERIMENTS LAIN

Outside of Japan and other Asian countries, the biggest love for anime is found in France, not North America. That's why show's like France's toco toco exist.

Yoshitoshi ABe burst onto the scene as a relative unkown 20 years ago with Serial Experimetns Lain. Since then, he's worked on Haibane Renmei, Texhnolyze, and Welcome to the N.H.K. before settling in as a lecturer at a college university. In the short, 15-minute documenatry below, ABe recounts how he was discovered thanks to a friend uploading his art on the internet. So for all you deviant art users and fan art creators, keep those dreams alive!



Perhaps more interesting is the portion of the documentary where ABe discusses the process he undergoes with animators trying to animate his illustrations. With ABe having a more sketchy style than usual, he reveals that some animators have difficulty deciding what lines to pick up and which to leave out.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE