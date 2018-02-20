Funimation To Release English-Dub RE:ZERO Anime Series On Blu-Ray Beginning This Summer

SYNOPSIS

At Katsucon in Washington, DC this past weekend, Funimation revealed that they would be releasing the first part of Re:Zero on blu-ray this Summer. Previously, the series was only available on blu-ray via Amazon Japan and copies obviously did not feature an English-dub." Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 1 Part 1" doesn't have an official blu-ray release date just yet but Funimation assures that it will be released this Summer. It will be interesting to see how many of the 25-episodes are included in the first volume.Dub fans are obviously pleased by the news but their also concerned about what extras a Special Limited Edition might contain after many reportedly found the collector's edition of Mob Psycho 100 lacking. Stay tuned for further updates.Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka's Re:Zero light novel series received a split, two-cour anime adaptation from Studio White Fox in April 2016. Arguably the most popular anime series of 2016, fans are anxiously awaiting news of its continuation.

When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager, however: not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs; armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.



However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself.