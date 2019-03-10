Funimation To Stream AZUR LANE And NO GUNS LIFE TV Anime
Azur Lane appears to be a Funimation exclusive this season as the Sony-owned streaming platform announced via Twitter that it will simulcast the series with subtitles on Thursdays. An English-dub will also air on Thursdays but will be one episode behind the sub, with the first episode debuting on October 17. The magical girl series is based on a smartphone game from Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi.
Yesterday saw the first of the new Fall anime debut across Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HiDive. What shows will you be on the lookout for this season? No Guns Life is turning quite a few heads...
In addtion, the platform will also be simulcasting No Guns Life, which wil also air on Thursday with the first episode debuting on October 10. The series is based on Tasuku Karasuma's onoing manga.
ABOUT AZUR LANE
Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.
ABOUT NO GUNS LIFE
Ex-soldier Juzo Inui has one question--who turned him into a cyborg and erased his memories?
After the war, cyborg soldiers known as the Extended were discharged. Juzo Inui is one of them, a man whose body was transformed, his head replaced with a giant gun! With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head and why—Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver, taking on cases involving the Extended.
