Check Out A Promotional Video For GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 X ULTRAMAN

The staff of Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 has unveiled a promotional video for the upcoming crossover with the Ultraman anime series!

The 3D CG crossover will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki who directed the Ultraman series.

The anime will be written by the following scriptwriters: Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ), Ryou Higaki ( Guardian of the Spirit ), Kurasumi Sunayama ( Gurren Lagann ), Harumi Doki ( Ultraman , Cyborg 009: Call of Justice ), Dai Sato ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Samurai Champloo , Eureka Seven ), and Daisuke Daitō.

In addition, returning cast members include:

Atsuko Tanaka as Major Motoko Kusanagi

as Major Motoko Kusanagi Akio Ohtsuka as Batou

as Batou Kōichi Yamadera as Togusa

as Togusa Yutaka Nakano as Ishikawa

as Ishikawa Toru Ohkawa as Saito

as Saito Takashi Onozuka as Paz

as Paz Tarô Yamaguchi as Borma

as Borma Sakiko Tamagawa as the Tachikoma

as the Tachikoma Osamu Saka as Daisuke Aramaki

Furthermore, new cast members were revealed for Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045:

Kaiji Soze as John Smith

Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Ōtomo Teito

Russian illustrator Ilya Kushinov ( The Wonderland ) is the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou (Shinki: Moon Angel ) are composing the music. Toda is best known for composing the music of the Metal Gear Solid series alongside Harry Gregson-Williams. Toda and Jinnouchi collaborated on the Ultraman anime last year. The pair also composed the soundtracks for the Halo 4 and Halo 5 games.

Millennium parade, the new creative team led by King Gnu member Daiki Tsuneta , are performing the opening theme song "Fly with me." Vocalists on the track include Ermhoi, HIMI, Cota Mori, and Kento Nagatsuka (WONK). Mili are performing the ending theme song.