GHOST IN THE SHELL: New 4K UHD Blu-Ray Edition Coming This September

Iconic anime film Ghost in the Shell is finally getting the 4K treatment with a new home video release from Lionsgate! Hit the jump to check out when to expect the movie to hit shelves!

Beginning as a manga, Masamune Shirow's Ghost in the Shell was one of the earliest examples of transhumanism in literature. Following the success of Shirow's manga, an anime film was released in 1995 by Mamoru Oshii; from there, the rest was history.

Since its release, the film has influenced multiple forms of cinema, including The Matrix and, some 20 years later, would even influence itself with a live-action adaption of the film starring Scarlett Johansson. Following its introduction, the property has also released many movies, anime, and OVA on the property.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Lionsgate has announced a new release of the film, for the 25th anniversary, with a 4K UHD Blu-ray release. This new release will feature the movie in both Dolby Vision and Atmos and include multiple featurettes and artwork from Martin Ansin.

This new release will no doubt help to bring more attention to this fantastic film, and with the impressive original case art, it'll be hard not to give it attention. Make sure to check out the box art below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!

In the year 2029, cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master”—a mysterious and threatening computer virus is capable of infiltrating human hosts. Working closely with her fellow agents from Section 9, the Major embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity.



Ghost in the Shell will release the 4K UHD Blu-ray and 4K Digital on September 8th!