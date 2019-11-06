GHOST IN THE SHELL SAC_2045: Netflix Reveals An Awesome New Image Of Motoko Kusanagi, A.K.A. The Major
We learned late last year that Netflix and Production I.G. were developing a new Ghost in the Shell series, and now they have officially unveiled another beautiful image that showcases the show's art style.
Following its announcement, we haven't heard much about Production I.G. and Netflix's Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, but now a new image for the anime series has been revealed. Hit the jump to check it out.
Like the previously released artwork for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, this new image puts the spotlight on the main protagonist, Major Motoko Kusanagi, who as usual is prepared for some serious action.
In conjunction with the new photo, directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama also revealed (via Variety) that newcomer Ilya Kuvshinow will be in charge of character design on the series.
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, which is based on the manga from Shiro Masamune, is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2020 and will be the first time the popular property was fully-animated in 3DCG. Now, check out the official artwork below.
