GHOST IN THE SHELL: STAND ALONE COMPLEX Arriving On Blu-Ray In The UK
Though they were plagued with issues such has problems with both the English and Japanese audio, the U.S. did have plenty of blu-ray editions of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex courtesy of Anchor Bay. Now, thanks to a partnership between Zavvi and Manga Entertainment the UK will be receiving copies of the popular anime on blu-ray.
The highly popular Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone has been available on blu-ray in the U.S. for a while now and now fans in the UK can expect to get them courtesy of Manga Entertainment and Zavvi...
These copies will be available as a Deluxe Edition for sale at £99.99 on the 4th of June. While we won’t be certain until they are made available, this set is already expected to be free of the problems that plagued the U.S. release. Also, this set will come with an exclusive 140-page long artbook, and plenty of bonus features including interviews with the cast and crew.
In total the Deluxe Edition will come with eleven separate blu-ray discs:
The Deluxe Edition is limited to 1000 copies and is available for preorder today.
-
4 discs for Stand Alone Complex
-
4 discs for Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG
-
1 disc for Individual Eleven
-
1 disc for Laughing Man
-
1 disc for Solid State Society
In the not so distant future, mankind has advanced to a state where complete body transplants from flesh to machine is possible. This allows for great increases in both physical and cybernetic prowess and blurring the lines between the two worlds. However, criminals can also make full use of such technology, leading to new and sometimes, very dangerous crimes. In response to such innovative new methods, the Japanese Government has established Section 9, an independently operating police unit which deals with such highly sensitive crimes.
Led by Daisuke Aramaki and Motoko Kusanagi, Section 9 deals with such crimes over the entire social spectrum, usually with success. However, when faced with a new A-level hacker nicknamed “The Laughing Man,” the team is thrown into a dangerous cat and mouse game, following the hacker’s trail as it leaves its mark on Japan.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]