GHOST IN THE SHELL: STAND ALONE COMPLEX Arriving On Blu-Ray In The UK

The highly popular Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone has been available on blu-ray in the U.S. for a while now and now fans in the UK can expect to get them courtesy of Manga Entertainment and Zavvi...

Though they were plagued with issues such has problems with both the English and Japanese audio, the U.S. did have plenty of blu-ray editions of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex courtesy of Anchor Bay. Now, thanks to a partnership between Zavvi and Manga Entertainment the UK will be receiving copies of the popular anime on blu-ray.



These copies will be available as a Deluxe Edition for sale at £99.99 on the 4th of June. While we won’t be certain until they are made available, this set is already expected to be free of the problems that plagued the U.S. release. Also, this set will come with an exclusive 140-page long artbook, and plenty of bonus features including interviews with the cast and crew.



In total the Deluxe Edition will come with eleven separate blu-ray discs:

4 discs for Stand Alone Complex

4 discs for Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG

1 disc for Individual Eleven

1 disc for Laughing Man

1 disc for Solid State Society

The Deluxe Edition is limited to 1000 copies and is available for preorder today.

...Release Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex on Deluxe UK Blu-ray for the first time ever, exclusively with @Zavvi! Coming on June 4 - get all the info here: https://t.co/b7jGAUKstH pic.twitter.com/Ha9gBw8q5W — Manga Entertainment (@MangaUK) March 28, 2018