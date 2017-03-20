Related Headlines

NEW Live-Action GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Spot Teases Kuze! Ghost in the Shell featuring Scarlett Johansson as "The Major" is less than two weeks away! Check out the new TV spot and poster after the jump!

New GHOST IN THE SHELL "Section 9" Featurette & 3 NEW TV Spots! Paramount pictures released a new Ghost in the Shell featurette that centers around the section 9. Hit the jump, check out the featurette and three new TV spots!