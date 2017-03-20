NEW Live-Action GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Spot Teases Kuze!
We are officially eleven days away from the live action Ghost in the Shell adaption from fhe popular anime series. Today, Paramount Pictures released a new TV spot that teases Kuze, a character we've yet to get more information on.
Ghost in the Shell featuring Scarlett Johansson as "The Major" is less than two weeks away! Check out the new TV spot and poster after the jump!
Check out the teaser for Kuze and be sure to let us know if you will be seeing Ghost in the Shell in theaters on March 31st!
About Ghost in the Shell:
In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: a human who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world's most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people's minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to, and her life was not saved. Instead, it was stolen.
