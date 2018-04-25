Scarlett Johansson's Thermoptic Bodysuit From GHOST IN THE SHELL Among The Many Costumes Up For Auction
Last year, the live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime Ghost in the Shell hit theaters. Despite the director Rupert Sanders creating some beautiful imagery for the Scarlett Johansson led film, the adaption was met with a less than positive reception.
Though far from a well-received film, many of the beautiful costumes from the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell are now being auctioned off, including the Major's form-fitting thermoptic suit...
However, any fans or collectors who wish to own a piece of some of the film’s beautifully designed costumes and prop — and have rather large wallets — may just be in luck. From now until May 4th anyone interested in owning some memorabilia from the film, will be auctioning off several costumes from the film.
A few of the costumes up for auction, specifically those worn by the Major, can be seen below, but to check out the full collection, which includes Batou's tactical gear, click here!
The Major's (Scarlett Johansson) Battle-Damaged Thermoptic Suit
The Major's (Scarlett Johansson) Bomber Jacket Costume and Medi Packs
The Major's (Scarlett Johansson) Billboard Jacket
Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]