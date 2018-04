Scarlett Johansson's Thermoptic Bodysuit From GHOST IN THE SHELL Among The Many Costumes Up For Auction

Last year, the live-action adaptation of the popular manga and animehit theaters. Despite the director Rupert Sanders creating some beautiful imagery for the Scarlett Johansson led film, the adaption was met with a less than positive reception.However, any fans or collectors who wish to own a piece of some of the film’s beautifully designed costumes and prop — and have rather large wallets — may just be in luck. From now until May 4th anyone interested in owning some memorabilia from the film, will be auctioning off several costumes from the film.A few of the costumes up for auction, specifically those worn by the Major, can be seen below, but to check out the full collection, which includes Batou's tactical gear, click here