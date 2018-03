GKIDS & Fathom Events Begin Their STUDIO GHIBLI FEST With PONYO

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a heartwarming family adventure. When Sosuke, a young boy who lives on a clifftop overlooking the sea, rescues a stranded goldfish named Ponyo, he discovers more than he bargained for. Ponyo is a curious, energetic young creature who yearns to be human, but even as she causes chaos around the house, her father, a powerful sorcerer, schemes to return Ponyo to the sea. Miyazaki’s breathtaking, imaginative world is brought to life with an all-star cast, featuring the voices of Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Lily Tomlin, Liam Neeson, and more.

Fathom Events is back with another special anime screening. This time, they're partnering with GKIDS for three special screenings of Ponyo to celebrate the film's 10th Anniversary. The screenings will run on Sunday, March 25 at 12:55 PM, Monday, March 26 at 7:00 PM and Wednesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM. All times are local. CLICK HER E to find a theater near you that will be playing the classic anime feature. The film will be playing in 600 theaters nationwide so hopefully, there's a showing near you.