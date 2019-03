GLEIPNIR TV Anime Announced From The Studio Behind GAMERS! And JUST BECAUSE!

Shuuichi Kagaya isn't human. He has an unnatural sense of smell, and can transform into an incredibly powerful beast... of sorts. He does all he can to avoid standing out and being discovered, but no good deed goes unpunished, and his decision to use his power to save a girl spells the end for his quiet life.

The werewolf mythos gets a rather unusual spin in Sun Takeda's Gleipnir fantasy manga series. The manga series is reportedly very dark and adult which has some fans worried that it will be overly censored.It's also unusual to see a manga series started so long ago (2015) to receive an anime adaptation in this stage of its serialization.While most anime announcements currently pertain to the upcoming Spring season (which kicks off in April) the timing of this announcement and lack of accompanying details leads us to believe that the show will premiere during the Summer season (starts in July) at the earliest.Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for continued coverage.