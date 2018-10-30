GOBLIN SLAYER English Dub Is Good but Voice Acting Isn't Perfect

The English dub version of Goblin Slayer was recently released, and we took the time out to give the first episode a shot. Is it worth your time, or should you focus on the Japanese dub?

The first episode of the Goblin Slayer English Dub is available right now, and you might be wondering if it’s worth your time. Well, from what we have seen so far, the dub is OK for the most part.

If you’re hoping for the removal of the sexual assault scene, then you’re out of luck. It’s there, and nothing will ever change that at this time. Now, in terms of the quality of the voice over, we can say for certain that it works, but it will take some time to get used to.

Our main problem with the English dub is the fact that the voice of the male warrior who died in the cave was too strong. It doesn’t fit his age at all, so we suspect many fans will want him to die quickly just to get him out of the picture.

As for Goblin Slayer himself, he has a strong male voice, but it isn’t perfect. The Japanese dub is much better, but then again, it’s a single episode, which means, there is a lot of room for improvements as the anime moves forward.

We know that the first episode didn’t do it for some anime fans, but from my point of view, one should not judge a series by just a single episode.

We’ll continue watching the English dub to see how well the voice over is for other characters. At this time, its bearable for most, therefore, we’ll like to recommend it, especially for those who prefer to watch the English dub versions of anime over the Japanese dub.