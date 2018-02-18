GOBLIN SLAYER TV Anime Announced From Studio White Fox
The GA Bunko Happyō Stage portion of Wonder Festival (the world's largest action figure festival held annually in Chiba, Japan) revealed that a TV anime adaptation of Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatuki's 2016 light novel series Goblin Slayer (Goburin Sureiyā) will be receiving an anime adaptation from Studio White Fox.
The adult fantasy light novel series Goblin Slayer was turned into a manga series shortly after its launch. Now, TV anime is in the works from the studio behind Steins;Gate and Re:Zero.
Having recently discovered the series, I can personally attest to the gruesome and adult nature of the title which focuses on a lone bounty hunter who focuses only on hunting lowly goblins in a fantasy world set besieged by demons, dragons, and other dark creatures. His focus solely on goblins has led to the other bounty hunters in his guild to view him with disdain but as the series progresses, it becomes readily apparent that the most serious threat to this otherworld may very well be the creatures that solely occupy Goblin Slayers' attention.
The voice cast from a previously released Goblin Slayer drama CD will all be reprising their roles for the anime. [Voice cast via Crunchyroll]
Goblin Slayer - Yuichiro Umehara (Goro in DARLING in the FRANKXX)
Priestess - Yui Ogura (Miku in Twin Star Exorcists)
High Elf Archer - Nao Tōyama (Chitoge in Nisekoi)
Cow Girl - Yuka Iguchi (Index in A Certain Magical Index)
Guild Girl - Maaya Uchida (Hajime in Gatchaman Crowds)
Dwarf Shaman - Yūichi Nakamura (Gray in Fairy Tail)
Lizard Priest - Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki in Gintama)
Witch - Yōko Hikasa (Mio in K-ON!)
Spearman - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Sōma in Food Wars!)
A short teaser and key visual for the series were also released.
A young priestess has formed her first adventuring party, but almost immediately they find themselves in distress. It's the Goblin Slayer who comes to their rescue--a man who's dedicated his life to the extermination of all goblins, by any means necessary. And when rumors of his feats begin to circulate, there's no telling who might come calling next...
