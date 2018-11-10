GOLDEN KAMUY Has Cast Akeno Watanabe For Its Second Season

Geno Studio's action adventure seinen anime, Golden Kamuy , has acquired a new voice acting talent in Akeno Watanabe. Learn who she is playing after the jump and check out more info on the series.

The official Kamuy Anime website has announced that Akeno Watanabe has been cast as Cikapasi. The character is a boy and comes from the Ainu People. He is described as curious and being a bit of a loner as he doesn't interact much with other kids from his village. Cikapasi's parents and brothers died leaving him in the care of the village's older people.



The second season premiered on October 8, it airs every Monday, Funimation has the English license and Geno Studio animates it. Magic Capsule, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan, Tokyo MX, Shueisha and Twin Engine produce it.

The first season of Golden Kamuy was emitted between the past months of April and June counting on a total of 12 episodes. The series was carried out by Geno Studio, it counted on the direction of Hitoshi Nanba and Noboru Takagi was in charge of writing the script.

Satoru Noda has been publishing the manga series since August 2014 in the Weekly Young Jump magazine of Shueisha, accumulating a total of 14 compilation volumes to date.