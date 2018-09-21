GOLDEN KAMUY'S Season 2 Gets A New Promotional Video

Authors Noda and Satoru's action adventure seinen manga, Golden Kamuy, has released a new promotional video for its anime adaptation's second season. Here is more info on the series and cast.

The official NBCUniversal Anime/Music YouTube channel has uploaded a new promotional video for Golden Kamuy's second season. With 2 minutes and 13 seconds, the video showcases various moments from the new season and give us info on its broadcast as well as casting.



The TV networks that are transmitting the series are: TOKYO MX, Yomiuri TV, Sapporo TV and BS 11.



The voice cast is the following:



Chikahiro Kobayashi as Saichi Sugimoto

Haruka Shiraishi as Asirpa

Kentarou Itou as Yoshitake Shiraishi

Katsuyuji Konishi as Otonoshin Koito

Yuuma Uchida as yasaku Edogai



Hitoshi Nanba is directing, Jin Aketagawa is in charge of sound production and Sayuri/MY FIRST STORY are singing the theme songs.



The opening theme is called Reimei, performed by the musicians mentioned above. Todei-dai no Kane by eastern youth is the ending theme.







Golden Kamuy's second season hits screens on October 8th. Crunchyroll will provide simulcast.

