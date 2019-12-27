Good Smile Film Unveils A Promotional Video For The Anime Adaptation Of GLEIPNIR
Pine Jam studios are overseeing the project and have assembled a great team of artists. Kazuhiro Yoneda (Kabuki) directed the episodes, Shinichi Inotsume (Persona 5) supervised the writing of the show's scripts while Takahiro Kishida (Baccano!) designed the characters.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the hotly anticipated adaptation of Sun Takeda's Gleipnir manga would premiere in April 2020, we now have a brief look at what to expect...
The show's composer is Ryohei Sataka. Hikaru Masai will perform the anime's opening theme song.
The main cast will include Natsuki Hanae as Shuichi Kagaya, Nao Tōyama as Kurea Aoki, and Kana Hanazawa as Erena Aoki.
Kodansha Comics, the manga's English publisher, provided the following synopsis of the manga's first volume:
Shuichi Kagaya an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: he can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: she will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission …
Check out the promo video below and let us know if you are excited for the premiere.
