HAPPY-GO-LUCKY DAYS Anime Film Sets October Release Date After COVID-Related Delay

The anime film from Liden Films based on Takako Shimura's romance manga Happy-Go-Lucky Days (Dōnika Naru Hibi) has announced an October 23 release date after the project was delayed due to the coronavirus.

The upcoming Happy-Go-Lucky Days (Dōnika Naru Hibi) was originally slated to hit Japanese theaters on May 8 but the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic resulted in the film being delayed. A new release date of October 23 was just revealed to the public. To celebrate the new release date, the manga author unveiled a new illustration on Twitter.

Takako Shimura, a mangaka primarily known for tackling LGBTQ issues, serialized the manga in Ohta Publishing's Manga Erotics F (the magazine is not as explicit as the title suggests) from 2002 to 2004. The manga series focused on several short anthology stories including two women who meet at a wedding, a student at an all boys school who confesses to his male teacher and two childhood friends who struggle to deal with changing feelings as they grow older.







Takuya Satō is directing the pic from a script he co-adapted with the writing duo of Yasunori Ide and Yoriko Tomita. Haruka Sagawa provided the character designs. The J-rock band CreepHyp, who previously provided OP and ED themes for Ajin and RIN-NE, will perform the theme song.

A collection of short stories that take a refreshing and humorous look at the sexual relationships between young people in Japan.