Hayao Miyazaki Remembers Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Isao Takahata

Many anime fans think Hayao Miyazaki is the sole director at Studio Ghibli but his senpai, Isao Takahata directed what many consider the greatest anime film of all-time.

Isao Takahata passed away last month at the age of 82, He co-founded Studio Ghibli with Hayao Miyazaki and was a celebrated anime director in his own right with such notable works as The Grave of Fireflies, Pom Poku, Only Yesterday, My Neighbors the Yamadas and several others.



For weeks, many were wondering why Miyazaki didn't release a statement on his friend's passing. Well, if you watch the ceremony below, it's obvious that Takahta's passing hit Miyazaki very hard as the stoic director is displaying some uncharacteristically raw emotions.





