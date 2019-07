HER BLUE SKY Anime Film Releases New Key Visual And Launches Website

Studio Cloverworks has just launched the official website for their upcoming anime film, Sora no Aosa wo Shiru hito yo (Her Blue SKy), which is set for release on October 11 in Japan.The film's theme song is Sora no Aosa o Shiru Hito yo", which is performed by Aimyon.The film follows sisters Aoi Aioi and Akane Aioi, whose parents tragically passed away 13 years ago. As a result, Akane (the older sister) gave up on her dream of moving to Tokyo with her musician boyfriend, Shinnosuke Kanomura. The situation becomes complicated when Shinnosuke returns after a long time away with a younger version of himself- his time-traveling junior from 13 years ago.The Toradora team of director Tatsuyuki Nagai, writer Mari Okada and artist Masayoshi Tanaka (collectively known as the Super Peace Busters) are reuniting for the project.