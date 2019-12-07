HER BLUE SKY Anime Film Releases New Key Visual And Launches Website
Studio Cloverworks has just launched the official website for their upcoming anime film, Sora no Aosa wo Shiru hito yo (Her Blue SKy), which is set for release on October 11 in Japan.
Sora no Aosa wo Shiru hito yo (Her Blue SKy), the upcoming Studio Cloverworks anime film has dropped a new poster (key visual) for the film and revealed an October 11 release date.
The film's theme song is Sora no Aosa o Shiru Hito yo", which is performed by Aimyon.
The film follows sisters Aoi Aioi and Akane Aioi, whose parents tragically passed away 13 years ago. As a result, Akane (the older sister) gave up on her dream of moving to Tokyo with her musician boyfriend, Shinnosuke Kanomura. The situation becomes complicated when Shinnosuke returns after a long time away with a younger version of himself- his time-traveling junior from 13 years ago.
The Toradora team of director Tatsuyuki Nagai, writer Mari Okada and artist Masayoshi Tanaka (collectively known as the Super Peace Busters) are reuniting for the project.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]