Here's the First Trailer for CRAYON SHIN-CHAN the MOVIE: HONEYMOON HURRICANE

Have you ever heard of an anime known as Crayon Shin-chan? Probably not. It’s quite popular in Japan, but the same can’t be said of its status in the west. Nonetheless, it’s not a bad show, therefore, if you’re a fan, then this movie trailer should excite you.



In April of 2019, the 27th movie in the franchise is set to release in Japan, and to mark the occasion, the first trailer is here.



The film, which is called Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Honeymoon Hurricane, is directed by no other than Masakazu Hashimoto. For those who haven’t been living under a rock, he has in the past, directed three other Crayon Shin-chan movies, and they were all successful.

What’s the story all about?



OK, so the family decided to take a trip to Australia. While on vacation, Hiroshi, Shin’s father, was kidnapped by enemies unknown. It’s now up to Shin and his family to rescue their father, but the situation they’ve found themselves in is far more complex.



We like the fact that during the movie, Shin will wear an Indiana Jones type outfit. It truly fits with the location since the movie takes place in Australia.



When it comes down to the villains, we have no idea who exactly is behind Hiroshi’s kidnapping, and what they might want from his or the family.



If you’re interested in reading the manga, you can, but keep in mind that there will be no new chapters due to the death of the creator, Yoshito Usui. It’s quite unfortunate because the manga was quite good, well, that’s if you’re into crude humor and content inappropriate for children.

