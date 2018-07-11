HERO MASK Is Another Proof That Netflix Is Taking Anime Seriously

Netflix's Hero Mask is looking great in its first trailer, and with a talented director and cast, this series is sure to be something different from the other anime Originals.

Netflix is yet again kicking its anime offering into a new gear with a trailer of one of its upcoming series, Hero Mask. This anime series is set to hit the streaming service worldwide come December 3, so keep that in mind.

For those who are wondering, Hero Mask is being produced by Studio Pierrot, the same studio behind the likes of Naruto, Black Clover, and Tokyo Ghoul. From what we can tell, the series looks quite interesting and quite different from previous offerings from Netflix.

What is Hero Mask all about?

Here we have a detecting who is attempting to solve several disturbing crimes across the country, and for some strange reason, these crimes involve a mysterious mask. It is up to the detective to figure out if the crimes and the mask are related, but certain things won’t go as planned.

The series will run for 15 episodes, according to Netflix, so expect to have a blast before the end.

In terms of who is directing the episodes, it’s no other than Hiroyasu Aoki, the man behind Hunter x Hunter and No Game, No Life. This is a man with clear experience in directing anime, therefore, things should go well for the most part.

Here’s the cast:

Yasuyuki Kase

Yuko Kaida

Junpei Morita

Kentaro Takano

Kouki Uchiyama

Yuzuru Aoyama

Netflix has been aggressively ramping up its original anime offerings in recent years, and what we have here in the form of Hero Mask, is a clear move to keep the momentum going. The likes of B: The Beginning, Devilman Crybaby, and others, are just a few of the successful anime content Netflix has released in the past.

Hero Mask looks very interesting and much different than the others. There are no powers and people doing overly impossible things, and that makes Hero Mask a breath of fresh air, well, at least where Netflix Originals are concerned.

Description of Hero Mask:

"Now there's a mysterious Mask before James Blood, and the man behind it is one that shouldn't exist. What is the mystery surrounding this mask...? So begins an action-packed crime story set in a beautiful city!"