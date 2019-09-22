HI SCORE GIRL II TV Anime Releases New Teaser Trailer
The anime adaptation of Rensuke Oshikiri's Hi Score Girl manga is returning for a second season on October 26.
Hi Score Girl aka Hai Sukoa Gāru season 2 is just around the corner and the Studio J.C. Staff production has released a new preview trailer that features a snippet of sora tob sakana's new OP.
The first season of the anime aired from July to September 2018 for 12 episodes, plus 3 OVAs (original video animation). Howver, the series is a Netflix exclusive, so though it began airing in Japan in July, new episodes didn't begin streaming in North America and other foreign territories until December.
The second season of the anime will consist of 9 episodes and close out the story that unfolded in Rensuke Oshikiri's 10 volume manga. The original staff for the anime are slated to return including director Yoshiki Yamakawa, character designer Michiru Kuwabata and music composer Yoko Shimomura.
The year is 1991 and 6th grader Yaguchi Haruo only has video games to live for. He's not popular in school and he's neither handsome, funny, nice nor even friendly. The only thing he has going for him is that he is good at video games. One day at the local arcade, he plays Oono Akira, a fellow classmate but who's popular, smart, pretty and a rich girl that absolutely destroys him at Street Fighter II. Not only does he lose to her 30 times in a row, he can’t beat her at any game. Haruo can’t seem to shake Akira off as she follows him from arcade to arcade everyday after school and beats him every time. As weird as it sounds, the odd couple begins a strange bond and friendship.
