HIDIVE Will Stream LAND OF THE LUSTROUS English And Spanish Dubs

Sentai Filmworks' upcoming English and Spanish dub of anime series, Land of the Lustrous , will be streamed by HIDIVE. Here are the details on the broadcast schedule.

Anime streaming company HIDIVE has announced that it will be adding the English and Spanish dubs of the Land of the Lustrous anime series to its catalog. The series will hit the streaming service on January 23rd with new episodes coming every Wednesday.



The English dub will be available for people living in: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Spanish dub will be available in the United States and Canada only.

English cast, directed by Kyle Colby Jones

Sarah Wiedenheft as Phos

Savanna Menzel as Diamond

Shelley Calene-Black as Rutile

Brian Mathis as Kongo

Genevieve Simmons as Bort

Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar

Heidi Hinkle as Jade

Alyssa Marek as Antarcticite

Luci Christian as King Ventricosus

Allison Sumrall as Yellow Diamond

Serena Varghese as Euclase

Shelby Blocker as Alexandrite

Teresa Zimmerman as Amethyst 33

Teresa Zimmerman as Amethyst 84

Olivia Swasey as Morga

Brittney Karbowski as Zircon

Cat Thomas as Red Beryl

Elissa Cuellar as Benito

Juliet Simmons as Goshe

Maggie Flecknoe as Aculeatus

Christina Kelly as Padparadscha

Shanae'a Moore as Obsidian

Carli Mosier as Neptunite

Kalin Coates as Ice



The anime series aired it English subtitled version on October 7, 2017 to December 27, 2017 with 12 episodes in total. Sentai Filmworks will be launching a steelbook containing the complete season on January 22.



Takahiko Kyogoku directed the series, Katsuhiro Takei and Kiyotaka Waki produced the project. Toshiya Ono was under script duties, Yoshiaki Fujisawa was in charge of producing the music and studio Orange animated the adaptation.

