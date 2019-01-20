HIDIVE Will Stream LAND OF THE LUSTROUS English And Spanish Dubs

Anime streaming company HIDIVE has announced that it will be adding the English and Spanish dubs of the Land of the Lustrous anime series to its catalog. The series will hit the streaming service on January 23rd with new episodes coming every Wednesday.
The English dub will be available for people living in: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Spanish dub will be available in the United States and Canada only.
English cast, directed by Kyle Colby Jones
Sarah Wiedenheft as Phos
Savanna Menzel as Diamond
Shelley Calene-Black as Rutile
Brian Mathis as Kongo
Genevieve Simmons as Bort
Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar
Heidi Hinkle as Jade
Alyssa Marek as Antarcticite
Luci Christian as King Ventricosus
Allison Sumrall as Yellow Diamond
Serena Varghese as Euclase
Shelby Blocker as Alexandrite
Teresa Zimmerman as Amethyst 33
Teresa Zimmerman as Amethyst 84
Olivia Swasey as Morga
Brittney Karbowski as Zircon
Cat Thomas as Red Beryl
Elissa Cuellar as Benito
Juliet Simmons as Goshe
Maggie Flecknoe as Aculeatus
Christina Kelly as Padparadscha
Shanae'a Moore as Obsidian
Carli Mosier as Neptunite
Kalin Coates as Ice
The anime series aired it English subtitled version on October 7, 2017 to December 27, 2017 with 12 episodes in total. Sentai Filmworks will be launching a steelbook containing the complete season on January 22.
Takahiko Kyogoku directed the series, Katsuhiro Takei and Kiyotaka Waki produced the project. Toshiya Ono was under script duties, Yoshiaki Fujisawa was in charge of producing the music and studio Orange animated the adaptation.
In the distant future, new life forms known as Gems inhabit the Earth. These immortal beings find themselves under attack by the Lunarians, who use the shattered bodies of the Gems as decorations. For this reason, each of the Gems are assigned a purpose. However, being one of the frailest of the group and with no particular skill, Phos is assigned by Kongō, the master of Gems, to create an encyclopedia of natural history. The mission to accomplish this task takes Phos on an unexpected journey.
Land of the Lustrous releases its English and Spanish dubs on January 22, 2019