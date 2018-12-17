HIGH SCORE GIRL: EXTRA STAGE OVA Reveals New Key Visual

Studio J.C.Staff's comedy romance school anime series, High Score Girl , has revealed a new key visual promoting the upcoming OVA. Here is more information on the series.

The official hi-score-girl website has revealed a new key visual for the upcoming OVA High Score Girl: Extra Stage. This OVA includes episodes 13 to 15 and will be available worldwide through Netflix on March 2019. A Blu-ray and DVD package will go on sale on March 20. Two new cast members were revealed: Shiori Izawa and Kenta Miyake.

The manga series was written by Rensuke Oshikiri and was published by Square Enix in the Monthly Big Gangan magazine from October 2010 to September 2018 with 10 volumes out in total. An anime series was inspired from the manga and ran from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 12 episodes.



The main voice cast consists of: Kohei Amasaki as Haruo Yaguchi, Sayumi Suzushiro as Akira Oono and Yuki Hirose as Koharu Hidaka. J.C.Staff animated the project. There is no word on the continuation of the anime. Yoshiki Tamakawa directed it, Etsuko Yakushimaru and sora tob sakan performed theme songs with music production from Yoko Shimomura.







The year is 1991 and 6th grader Yaguchi Haruo only has video games to live for. He's not popular in school and he's neither handsome, funny, nice nor even friendly. The only thing he has going for him is that he is good at video games. One day at the local arcade, he plays Oono Akira, a fellow classmate but who's popular, smart, pretty and a rich girl that absolutely destroys him at Street Fighter II. Not only does he lose to her 30 times in a row, he can’t beat her at any game. Haruo can’t seem to shake Akira off as she follows him from arcade to arcade everyday after school and beats him every time. As weird as it sounds, the odd couple begins a strange bond and friendship.