HIGURASHI: WHEN THEY CRY Gets A Brand-New TV Anime, And The Original Cast Is Back After 20!

Okay, this one genuinely got me. HIGURASHI: WHEN THEY CRY is getting a brand-new TV anime, and the whole original principal cast is coming back to voice it, two full decades after the first series aired. Kadokawa made the announcement on June 21 during a livestream, and if you know this franchise even a little, the timing alone will give you chills.

Per Anime News Network, the reveal dropped on Watanagashi Day. For the uninitiated, the Watanagashi is the in-universe Cotton-Drifting Festival that opens every single arc of the original mystery, the night when the village of Hinamizawa lights up and, well, things start to go very wrong. Announcing a new chapter on that exact date is the kind of move only a creator who deeply respects the source material would make.

A New Tragedy, Not A Remake

Here is the part I want to be crystal clear about, because it is easy to misread. This is not a remake. Series creator Ryukishi07 confirmed the project is an entirely original story, described as "a new story centered on Keiichi and the club members, and a new tragedy." The franchise tagline for the production is "Okaeri, minna," which translates to "welcome back, everyone." Read that line, think about who is saying it and to whom, and tell me your stomach did not drop a little.

Studio DEEN is back on animation duty, which matters. DEEN produced the original 2006 anime and its 2007 follow-up, so this is the studio that first translated those long, dread-soaked summer afternoons into moving pictures. They know exactly how this thing is supposed to feel.

The Whole Club Is Back

And then there is the cast. All five core voice actors are returning after 20 years: Souichirou Hoshi as Keiichi Maebara, Mai Nakahara as Rena Ryuuguu, Satsuki Yukino as the Sonozaki twins Mion and Shion, Mika Kanai as Satoko Houjou, and Yukari Tamura as Rika Furude. If you grew up with these performances, hearing those voices step back into these roles is going to hit hard. Tamura in particular has carried Rika across nearly every adaptation, and that continuity is a huge part of what makes this feel like a real homecoming rather than a cash-in.

Where HIGURASHI Came From

If you are newer to all this, a little history helps explain why the announcement landed so loudly. HIGURASHI: WHEN THEY CRY did not start as an anime at all. It began as a doujin sound novel from the indie circle 07th Expansion, founded by Ryukishi07 and his brother Yatazakura back in 2000. The first chapter, Onikakushi, debuted at Comiket 62 on August 10, 2002. They called it a "sound novel" rather than a visual novel on purpose, because the horror lives in atmosphere and audio far more than in flashy art. The earliest releases did not even have voice acting, which makes a full-cast TV anime feel like the inverse of how this story was born.

Here is a "did you know" that I love. The whole saga is built as a puzzle. The first four chapters are the Question Arcs, which pile up dread and impossible events without ever explaining them, and the next four are the Answer Arcs, which finally hand you the pieces. The final question-and-answer entry, Matsuribayashi, arrived at Comiket 70 in August 2006, the same year DEEN's anime brought Hinamizawa to TV screens for the first time. So a fresh story under that structure, with these voices, on Watanagashi Day, is loaded with meaning for longtime fans.

What we do not have yet is a release window, a staff list beyond the studio and cast, or any plot specifics, and I am not going to pretend otherwise. Treat anything floating around about the timeline as rumor until Kadokawa confirms it. For now, the confirmed facts are the ones that matter most: new story, Studio DEEN, original cast, all of it officially announced.

For me, the smartest thing here is that nobody is trying to redo a story that already nailed its ending. They are using the cicada-summer setting, the club, and that unshakable sense that something is deeply wrong in this village to build something new. That is exactly how you bring a horror-mystery legacy forward without cheapening it. So, longtime Hinamizawa survivors, are you ready to head back to that festival one more time? And if you have never set foot in this village, is a brand-new entry with the original cast finally the reason to start? Let me know.

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