Hit Manga DEVIL'S LINE Just Released A New Trailer For Its Upcoming Series

A new trailer for the upcoming anime, Devil's Line, was released to showcase the Spring release of the show based on the Seinen manga. Hit the jump to check it out!

Ryo Hanada’s vampire romance story Devil’s Line, as just released a new trailer for their upcoming TV anime. The series will be directed by Yoshinobu Tokumoto and Hideaki Nakano with the Japanese release coming this year on April 7th on AT-X. Eventually, the series will be releasing on other major Japanese stations. You can catch the trailer below!

The seinen manga’s story revolves around a character named Tsukasa, who is a saved by a demon ( what they call vampires). This demon, named Anzai, works for a special task force that works on demon related cases. Through his profession, he decides to safeguard Tsukasa, which will test his rule of never drinking blood from a human.

With licenses to eventually release in other areas around the world; will you be watching? Or maybe intrigued by the story or animation? We will see how it fares this April!