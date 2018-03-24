Hit Manga DEVIL'S LINE Just Released A New Trailer For Its Upcoming Series

Ryo Hanada’s vampire romance story Devil’s Line, as just released a new trailer for their upcoming TV anime. The series will be directed by Yoshinobu Tokumoto and Hideaki Nakano with the Japanese release coming this year on April 7th on AT-X. Eventually, the series will be releasing on other major Japanese stations. You can catch the trailer below!
The seinen manga’s story revolves around a character named Tsukasa, who is a saved by a demon ( what they call vampires). This demon, named Anzai, works for a special task force that works on demon related cases. Through his profession, he decides to safeguard Tsukasa, which will test his rule of never drinking blood from a human.
With licenses to eventually release in other areas around the world; will you be watching? Or maybe intrigued by the story or animation? We will see how it fares this April!
