Hollywood's Live-Action YOUR NAME Movie Will Be Directed By THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's Marc Webb

The live-action Your Name adaptation from Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company was first announced in late-2017.

As Hollywood runs out of comic book properties to adapt, more and more studios are turning to anime and manga.



Back in September 2017, it was first reported that Paramount and Bad Robot would be teaming for a live-action adaptation of Makoto Shinkai's record-setting Your Name anime film.



A couple of months later, Shinkai commented on the project, indicating that he would have little involvement.



"People often compare their creation to their child, but I'm not much interested in how my child would be treated. There was an announcement that a Hollywood version will be made. While I'm looking forward to how it will go, I also think how it will grow is up to himself (the Hollywood version itself) because it has already left my hand."



Earlier this month, new details on the project surfaced after more than a year, as it was revealed that Marc Webb would be directing the western reimagining of the celebrated anime film. Webb burst on the scene with 500 Days of Summer and directed the two installments in Sony's Andrew Garfield Spider-Man era.



In addition, Eric Heisserer (Netflix's Bird Box) was revealed to be writing the screenplay. The film is described as, "In this reimagined version, a young Native American woman living in a rural area and a young man from Chicago discover they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies. When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet and save their worlds."



With a director lined-up, expect casting news to follow in the coming months

