HOW CLUMSY YOU ARE, MISS UENO Has A New Television Commercial

Author Tugeneko's romance ecchi seinen manga series, How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno , has revealed a new television commercial. Here is more information on the project.

The Asmk Ace Anime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15-second television commercial for the upcoming seinen romance comedy anime series How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno. The video has new footage of the first season, it shows various scenes with Ueno and her crush and gives broadcast information.

The new cast members are: Haruka Tomatsu, Rina Satou, Ayana Taketatsu and Yuka Iguchi. The anime will premiere on January 6 on the BS11 and Abema TV networks. The show's opening theme song, "Flash Heartbeat" by Ito Miyoto has been released and can be found in CD format.

Tomohiro Yamanashi is directing the anime and is under series composition, Ayano Owada performs the character design, Yasuhiro Misawa produces the music and Lesprit is the studio animating the project. The voice cast consists of: Yuu Serizawa as Ueno, Aimi Tanaka as Tanaka and Akari Kageyama as Yamashita.

Amazon . The manga series has been publishing since February 2015 and has a total of 4 volumes out right now. Hakusensha publishes it under the Young Animal magazine. The fourth volume of the series came out on May 29, 2018 and can be found in Japanese in

