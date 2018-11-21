HOW CLUMSY YOU ARE, MISS UENO Has New Members Joining The Series

Author Tugeneko's romance ecchi seinen manga series, How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno , has announced new members joining its anime adaptation. Here are the details.

The upcoming comedy romance anime adaptation of author tugeneko's manga series, How clumsy you are, Miss Euno, has revealed its

opening theme (along with the performer) and

three new voice actors joining the cast. Here are the new voice actors and the characters they are playing:



From left to right in the image below



Nochika Ohmori as Mizuna Tanaka

Miku Ito as Yomogi Tanaka

Shiori Izawa as Tamon

Tomohiro Yamanashi is directing the anime and is under series composition, Ayano Owada performs the character design, Yasuhiro Misawa produces the music and Lesprit is the studio animating the project. The voice cast consists of: Yuu Serizawa as Ueno, Aimi Tanaka as Tanaka and Akari Kageyama as Yamashita.