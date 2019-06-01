HOW CLUMSY YOU ARE, MISS UENO Releases Its Official Opening Video

Studio Lesprit's upcoming comedy romance seinen anime series, How clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , has released its official opening video. Here is more information on the series.

The upcoming comedy romance seinen anime series How clumsy you are, Miss Ueno has released its official opening video. The video is 1 minute long and shows various vignettes from the show, introduces characters and shows the dynamic between the protagonists.

Sentai Filmworks holds the North American license and will distribute the anime in the following countries: United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland and other select territories. The anime series will be streamed this winter and will have a home video release in the future.

The new cast members are: Haruka Tomatsu, Rina Satou, Ayana Taketatsu and Yuka Iguchi. The anime will premiere on January 6 on the BS11 and Abema TV networks. The show's opening theme song, "Flash Heartbeat" by Ito Miyoto has been released and can be found in CD format.

Tomohiro Yamanashi is directing the anime and is under series composition, Ayano Owada performs the character design, Yasuhiro Misawa produces the music and Lesprit is the studio animating the project. The voice cast consists of: Yuu Serizawa as Ueno, Aimi Tanaka as Tanaka and Akari Kageyama as Yamashita.

The manga series has been publishing since February 2015 and has a total of 4 volumes out right now. Hakusensha publishes it under the Young Animal magazine. The fourth volume of the series came out on May 29, 2018 and can be found in Japanese in Amazon.

