HOW CLUMSY YOU ARE, MISS UENO Shares Official Release Date

Author Tugeneko's romance ecchi seinen manga series, How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno , has announced its official release date. Here are the details and more information on the series.

official miss-ueno website has shared the official release date of the upcoming romance comedy seinen anime series adaptation of author Tugeneko's manga, How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno. The anime will premiere on January 6 on the BS11 and Abema TV networks. The show's opening theme song, "Flash Heartbeat" by Ito Miyoto has been released and can be found in CD format. Thehas shared the official release date of the upcoming romance comedy seinen anime series adaptation of author Tugeneko's manga, How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno. The anime will premiere on January 6 on the BS11 and Abema TV networks. The show's opening theme song, "Flash Heartbeat" by Ito Miyoto has been released and can be found in CD format.

Tomohiro Yamanashi is directing the anime and is under series composition, Ayano Owada performs the character design, Yasuhiro Misawa produces the music and Lesprit is the studio animating the project. The voice cast consists of: Yuu Serizawa as Ueno, Aimi Tanaka as Tanaka and Akari Kageyama as Yamashita.

Amazon . The manga series has been publishing since February 2015 and has a total of 4 volumes out right now. Hakusensha publishes it under the Young Animal magazine. The fourth volume of the series came out on May 29, 2018 and can be found in Japanese in







Ueno-san, who is in her third year of junior high school, is in love with the concept of falling in love. She makes full use of her inventions and tries to show it off to Tanaka, her Science Club kouhai.