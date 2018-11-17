I WANT TO EAT YOUR PANCREAS Anime Film Shares English Dub Trailer

The official AniplexUS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.35 minute trailer on the upcoming romance seinen anime film I Want to Eat Your Pancreas. The video informs fans about the two-day event that is going on with Fathom Events, it shows different scenes from the film that focus on the relationship of the main characters and it shows the struggles they will have to overcome.



The movie will be in select theaters on February 7 (subbed) and February 10 (subbed) and it will feature exclusive footage from Japan and a behind the scenes look of the English dub. The English dub is directed by Erica Mendez who also performs the voice direction of the following actors: Robbie Draymond as "Me", Erika Harlacher as Sakura Yamauchi, Kira Buckland as Kyoko, Kyle McCarley as Takahiro and Dorah Fine as Sakura's Mom.



The movie premiered in Japan on September 1st and is ranked at the number 10 spot in the Japanese box office for its opening weekend. The movie earned close to $960,000 dollars in two days. Here is the official description:

Spring time in April and the last of the cherry blossoms are still in bloom. The usually aloof bookworm with no interest in others comes across a book in a hospital waiting room. Handwritten on the cover are the words: “Living with Dying.” He soon discovers that it is a diary kept by his very popular and genuinely cheerful classmate, Sakura Yamauchi, who reveals to him that she is secretly suffering from a pancreatic illness and only has a limited time left. It is at this moment that she gains just one more person to share her secret.



Trying to maintain a normal life as much as possible, Sakura is determined to live her life to the fullest until the very last day. As her free spirit and unpredictable actions throw him for a loop, his heart begins to gradually change.



The light novel written by Yoru Sumino and drawn by Ioundraw published on June 19, 2015. The manga series is illustrated by Idumi Kirihara and ran from August 25, 2016 to May 25, 2017 with 2 volumes, Seven Seas Entertainment holds the English license.