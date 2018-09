ICHINICHI GAISHUTSUROKU HANCHOU Manga Has Received An Anime Adaptation

The official Tonegawa Anime website has announced the anime adaptation to the comedy manga series,

. The anime series will have the same name.The anime series will premiere on October 9th and will be directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, Mitsutaka Hirota is writing the script, Haruhito Takada is under character design andis animating it.The opening theme isand the ending theme isThe cast is the following:ChouTakuya SatoYoshitsugu MatsuokaThe site has also revealed the synopsis for the 13 episodes of the series.and read them.The manga series that inspired the anime is currently publishing, it started on December 2016 and is serialized by(Weekly).