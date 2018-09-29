ICHINICHI GAISHUTSUROKU HANCHOU Manga Has Received An Anime Adaptation
The official Tonegawa Anime website has announced the anime adaptation to the comedy manga series, Ichinichi Gaishutsuroku Hanchou. The anime series will have the same name.
Authors Hagiwara, Tensei, Uehara, Motomu, Arai and Kazuya's comedy seinen manga, 1-nichi Gaishutsuroku Hanchou, will be getting an anime adaptation. Here is more info on the series and staff.
The anime series will premiere on October 9th and will be directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, Mitsutaka Hirota is writing the script, Haruhito Takada is under character design and Madhouse is animating it.
The opening theme is Gesu no Kiwami Otome and the ending theme is NoisyCell.
The cast is the following:
Chou
Takuya Sato
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
The site has also revealed the synopsis for the 13 episodes of the series. Click here to visit the site and read them.
The manga series that inspired the anime is currently publishing, it started on December 2016 and is serialized by Young Magazine (Weekly).
A humorous spin-off about how foreman Ootsuki spends his day trips to the surface.
