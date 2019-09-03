 IF I COULD RIDE A WAVE WITH YOU Releases New Trailer And Poster
Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

IF I COULD RIDE A WAVE WITH YOU Releases New Trailer And Poster

IF I COULD RIDE A WAVE WITH YOU Releases New Trailer And Poster

It looks as if there's another superbly crafted anime film on the way as Studio Science Saru reveals a new look at Kimi to, Nami ni Noretara (If I Could Ride a Wave with You).

MarkJulian | 3/9/2019
Filed Under: "Seinen"
The brilliant mind behind Netflix's Devilman Crybaby is back with another anime theatrical release. This time, director Masaaki Yuasa's film will follow a surfer and firefighter who meet and fall in love.

Liz and the Blue Bird's Reiko Yoshida penned the script while Little Witch Academia composer Michiru Ōshima provided the score.  

The film opens in Japan on June 21, 2019 after first being announced in December 2018.





The story centers on the relationship between Hinako, who has moved to a coastal town upon entering university and Minato, a young firefighter with a strong sense of justice. Hinako loves surfing and while fearless on the sea, she's still uncertain about her future. Following a fire mishap in the town, Hinako and Minato encounter each other. As they spend more time surfing together, Hinako feels drawn to Minato, who dedicates himself to help others.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...