IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD Anime To Be Screened At Anime Expo 2017
Those who are attending the Anime Expo 2017 on July 1st through July 4th will get a special treat from Animatsu Entertainment. Only July 2nd at 5 PM, there will be a special screening of In This Corner of the World. There will also be a Q & A with Director Sunao Katabuchi (Kiki's Delivery Service, Famous Dog Lassie, Princes Arete, Black Lagoon & Mai Mai Miracle) after the screening.
The film is distributed by Funimation and Shout! Factory and will have a limited theatrical release in North America after the Anime Expo 2017 debut.
Movie release date: August 11, 2017
Director: Sunao Katabuchi
Voice Cast: Non, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba, Minori Omi, Daisuke Ono
Written by: Sunao Katabuchi
Based on the award-winning manga by Fumiyo Kouno
Produced by: Taro Maki and Masao Maruyama
Genre: Animated Feature
*Japanese with English subtitles
MPAA Rating: PG-13
About In This Corner Of The World:
The award-winning story of In This Corner of the World follows a young lady named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Suzu’s life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin this heart-warming and inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.
