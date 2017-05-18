IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD To Be Distributed By Shout! Factory And Funimation

この世界の片隅に)

After winning several awards in Japan, Shout! Factory and Funimation will be bringing Studio MAPPA'sto U.S. cinemas. The Sunao Katabuchi directed anime film recently won the Best Animation Award at the 40th Japan Academy Awards and was selected as Best Film at the 38th Yokohama Film Festival among several other noteable awards and distinctions.In a press release, Melissa Boag, Shout’s Senior Vice President of Kids & Family Entertainment stated, "In This Corner of the World is an incredibly exquisite, artful and socially relevant film that will impact everyone who sees it. We’re really proud in presenting this remarkable, hand-drawn animated film to North American movie audience." Mike DuBoise, Executive Vice President and COO of Funimation added, "We’re thrilled to be joining together with Shout Factory for the North American release of the award-winning animated film In This Corner of the World. It is a stunning work of traditional (hand drawn) animation which has helped shine a bright light of Japanese animation in 2017 – transcending the genre and creating a whole new audience for anime unlike ever before. We look forward to bringing In This Corner of the World to theaters very soon."Stay tuned for details on theater listings.FILM SYNOPSIS

In 1944, Suzu Urano moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima where she marries Shuusaku Houjou—a young clerk who works at the local naval base. Living with his family, Suzu becomes essential to the running of the household and creatively prepares meals during the tough wartime conditions while also carrying out daily housework. In 1945, intense bombings by the U.S. military finally reach Kure with devastating effect to the townsfolk and their way of life. Suzu's life is changed irrevocably, but through perseverance and courage, she manages to continue to live life to the fullest.