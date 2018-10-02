IRENE OF LOVE Inspiring Live-Action Film That's Set For Release This Fall

Hideki Arai's seinen manga about a foreign woman struggling to carve out a living in a poor Japanese village will receive a live-action adaptation this Fall.

Keisuke Yoshida, the director of 2014's live-action Silver Spoon film will write and direct an adaptation of Itoshi no Irene (Irene of Love). Ken Yasuda (Gintama, Spirited Away), will portray the main protagonist, Iwao Shishido. Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits published the 6 volume series from 1995 - 96 before it was remastered in 2010.



Hideki Arai is best known for creating the manga Kiichi!! and Kiichi VS. Stay tuned for additional casting news and other updates.

