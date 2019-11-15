ISLAND OF THE GIANT INSECTS: New Live Action Film Promo Revealed

Island of the Giant Insects is getting a new live action adaption! Hit the jump to check out the preview to the upcoming film in all of its creepy crawly goodness!

The Atami Kaiju Film Festival will be featuring a brand new PV film of the hit anime series, Island of the Giant Insects, the series, being self explanatory, is a survival story of a group of students trying to make their way through an island inhabited with giant insects. The PV marks the first time we have ever seen the series in live action and not much is known about it. Is this a film? Short? It is hard to tell until director, Noboru Iguchi, gives more information. Make sure to check out the PV below!







Excited for the PV? Perhaps want to know more? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Until then, the PV is set to premier during the film festival on November 22-24th.

