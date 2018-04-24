It Appears THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Is Gearing Up For An Anime Announcement

Anime fans have noticed that all signs appear to be pointing towards an imminent announcement for anime adaptation for The Promised Neverland.

Just last week, an official Twitter account for The Promised Neverland was launched and today, fans have noticed that the telling domain name “neverland-anime.com” has been registered. Putting two-and-two together, most anime fans are of the belief that an official announcement for an anime adaptation will be made in the coming days.



The Promised Neverland (Yakusoku no Nebārando) is a best-selling Japanese manga series from Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu that began serialization in Weekly Shōnen Jump in August 2016. To date, there have been 7 published volumes. North American manga readers have sung its praises almost from the moment the series launched, comparing it to HunterxHunter in tonality.



THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Synopsis

Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn. One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing

