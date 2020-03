Japanese Seinen Anime Enthusiasts Vote For Favorite Noitamina Anime

Favorite Noitamina Show (2005-2009)

Honey and Clover,

Library War

Favorite Noitamina Show (2010-2014)

[C] – The Money of Soul and Possibility Control

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Silver Spoon

Favorite Noitamina Show (2015-2019)

ERASED,

Your Lie In April

Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend

The Great Passage

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

After the Rain

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku

The Promised Neverland

In Japan, if you want to watch anime that's more mature than your typical shonen and shojo offerings, outside of blu-ray and DVDs, the best destination is the Noitamina programming block, which is broadcast on Thursdays from 11:45PM to 12:15 AM. Essentially, Noitamina is like a Japanese Toonami for anime that's aimed at adults. Popular Noitamina alum that have aire recently include Banana Fish, Inuyashiki, The Promised Neverland and Given.With the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2020 event canceled this year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, organizers have announced the winners of the fan-vote for favorite Noitamina title online instead of at the awards ceremony. The poll was held as part of noitaminaA's 15th Anniversary. Rather than select one winner, the vote was divided into 5 year segements.Winner: Mononoke (currently streaming on Crunchyroll)Other notable contenders:Winner: Psychopass (season 1 &2 on Funimation; season 3 on Amazon Prime)Other notable contenders:Winner: Banana Fish (currently streaming on Amazon Prime)Other notable contenders: