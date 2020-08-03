Japanese Seinen Anime Enthusiasts Vote For Favorite Noitamina Anime
In Japan, if you want to watch anime that's more mature than your typical shonen and shojo offerings, outside of blu-ray and DVDs, the best destination is the Noitamina programming block, which is broadcast on Thursdays from 11:45PM to 12:15 AM. Essentially, Noitamina is like a Japanese Toonami for anime that's aimed at adults. Popular Noitamina alum that have aire recently include Banana Fish, Inuyashiki, The Promised Neverland and Given.
The late-night Noitamina (stylized noitaminA - "animation written backwards) anime programming block on Fuji TV is where most of the non shonen and shojo anime series air in Japan.
With the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2020 event canceled this year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, organizers have announced the winners of the fan-vote for favorite Noitamina title online instead of at the awards ceremony. The poll was held as part of noitaminaA's 15th Anniversary. Rather than select one winner, the vote was divided into 5 year segements.
Favorite Noitamina Show (2005-2009)
Winner: Mononoke (currently streaming on Crunchyroll)
Other notable contenders:
-
Honey and Clover,
-
Library War
Favorite Noitamina Show (2010-2014)
Winner: Psychopass (season 1 &2 on Funimation; season 3 on Amazon Prime)
Other notable contenders:
-
[C] – The Money of Soul and Possibility Control
-
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
-
Silver Spoon
Favorite Noitamina Show (2015-2019)
Winner: Banana Fish (currently streaming on Amazon Prime)
Other notable contenders:
-
ERASED,
-
Your Lie In April
-
Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
-
The Great Passage
-
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
-
After the Rain
-
Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku
-
The Promised Neverland
