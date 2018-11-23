 KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR Shares New Promotional Video And Cast
Studio A-1 Pictures' upcoming comedy romance school anime series, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, has released a new promotional video and additional cast. Here is more information.

MemoAcebo | 11/23/2018
The official Kaguya-sama website has uploaded a new 1.23 minute promotional video for the upcoming seinen anime series Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Additional cast and a release date were also revealed. The series will premiere in January 2019 on the following networks: MBS, BS11, GTV, GYT, CTV, TVN and Tokyo MX.

Cast
Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya
Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane
Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara
Ryota Suzuki as Yuu Ishigami
Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka
Yutaka Aoyama as Miko Iino

Staff
Director - Shinichi Omata
Sound Director - Jin Aketagawa
Music - Kei Haneoka
Original Creator - Aka Akasaka

The ending theme is performed by halca, there is no information on the opening. The manga series that inspired this anime is written and rawn by Aka Akasaka, published by Shueisha and Viz Media has the English license. It has been publishing since May 19, 2015 and has 11 volumes out right now.
