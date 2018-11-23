KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR Shares New Promotional Video And Cast

Studio A-1 Pictures' upcoming comedy romance school anime series, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, has released a new promotional video and additional cast. Here is more information.

The official Kaguya-sama website has uploaded a new 1.23 minute promotional video for the upcoming seinen anime series Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Additional cast and a release date were also revealed. The series will premiere in January 2019 on the following networks: MBS, BS11, GTV, GYT, CTV, TVN and Tokyo MX.



Cast

Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya

Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane

Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara

Ryota Suzuki as Yuu Ishigami

Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka

Yutaka Aoyama as Miko Iino



Staff

Director - Shinichi Omata

Sound Director - Jin Aketagawa

Music - Kei Haneoka

Original Creator - Aka Akasaka



The ending theme is performed by halca, there is no information on the opening. The manga series that inspired this anime is written and rawn by Aka Akasaka, published by Shueisha and Viz Media has the English license. It has been publishing since May 19, 2015 and has 11 volumes out right now.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE