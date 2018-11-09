Katsuyuki Konishi Joins GOLDEN KAMUY'S Voice Acting Cast
Geno Studio's action adventure seinen anime, Golden Kamuy, has acquired a new voice acting talent in Katsuyuki Konishi. The actor joins the already vast list of crew members.
The official website for the Golden Kamuy anime revealed that Katsuyuki Konishi will join the cast of voices for the second season of the series.
The actor will be responsible for dubbing the Japanese character Shôi Koito in this animated manga adaptation created by Satoru Noda. This second season will premiere on October 8th on Japanese television. Also, the series will be available on Crunchyroll.
The first season of the anime of Golden Kamuy was emitted between the past months of April and June counting on a total of 12 episodes. The series was carried out by Geno Studio and counted on the direction of Hitoshi Nanba. Next to this, Noboru Takagi was in charge of writing the script.
Satoru Noda has been publishing this seinen since August 2014 in the Weekly Young Jump magazine of Shueisha, accumulating a total of 14 compilation volumes to date.
