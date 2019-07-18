Kei Okubo's ARTE Manga To Receive TV Anime Adaptation
Offical Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have been launched for an upcoming TV anime adaptation of Kei Okubo's Arte manga.
A manga set in 16th century Italy about a female aristocrat who has her heart set on becoming a painter will soon receive a TV anime adaptation. Read on for details!
It's also been revealed that Mikako Komatsu will voice the titular character while Katsuyuki Konishi will portray Leo. No further details were announced at this time but expect updates to follow in the near future.
Okubo launched the manga in 2013, which has 750,000 copies in print and 11 collected volumes released thus far.
Arte was born into an aristocratic family in Florence during the 16th century Renaissance era. Being female, it was unheard of for one to become an artist. Driven by her love of art, Arte is willing to cast aside her aristocratic lifestyle to become an artist.
