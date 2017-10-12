KILLING BITES TV Anime Reveals More Staff And New Key Visual
A new key visual for the Killing Bites anime adaptation has been released online. LINDEN FILMS has also announced key staff for the project as the series will be directed by Yasuto Nishikata (Seven Deadly Sins). Aoi Akashiro (Classroom of the Elite) will handle script writing. Kazuo Watanabe (The Heroic Legend of Arslan) will oversee character designs.
LIDEN FILMS' Killing Bites will keep the anamorphic killing competition theme going that was first started by Juuni Taisen in the Fall season.
The OP "killing bites" will be performed by fripSide while Kitsunetsuki is handling ED duties, with a song titled "Kedamono Damono." The anime will premiere in Japan on January 13 while a special advance preview of the first two episodes will be shown in select theaters on December 29.
People have been created that are human-animal hybrids, and powerful businesses bet on the outcome of their duels. College student Nomoto Yuuya's casual acquaintances ask him to drive them around to pick up girls one day, which he soon finds out means by force. The girl they kidnap is an animal-human hybrid named Hitomi, who slaughters all of them except Yuuya. Hitomi is a honey badger, which has been called the most fearless of all animals. Now Hitomi is assigned to stay with Yuuya, for his protection!
