KINGDOM TV Anime To Receive A Third Season After Season 2 Concluded In March 2014

The officialTV anime Twitter account (featuring a sketch from Hara) has announced that a third season is on the way, nearly 3.5 years after the final season 2 episode aired in March 2014.For the new season, a new staff will take over production though it's unclear whether the anime will remain at Studio Pierrot who previously adapted the manga. Though there will be turnover among the production staff, returning sieyuu include Masakazu Morita as Shin, Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei, and Rie Kugimiya as Karyō Ten.The 56th volume ofis slated to be released on November 19. The first two seasons of the anime total 77 episodes and cover the first 23 volumes of the manga. With 38 million copies sold to date, the ongoing series currently ranks #60 on the list of all-time best-selling manga, sandwiched inbetweenand